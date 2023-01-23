Home

Nawazuddin Siddiqui – Aaliya Relationship: Actor’s Mother Files FIR Against Daughter-in-Law

An FIR has been filed against actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui‘s wife Aaliya by his mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui over a property dispute. It has been reported by news agency ANI that the Versova police has called her for questioning. It is alleged that Aaliya had an argument with Nawazuddin’s mother according to the Versova Police. There is a property dispute between Nawazuddin, his mother and Aaliya alias Zainab. A case has been registered under sections 452, 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. Aaliya is Nawazuddin’s second wife as per the report and the couple tied the knot over a decade ago. They are parents to son Yaani Siddiqui and daughter Shora Siddiqui.

Aaliya Siddiqui took to Instagram to share the FIR copy. She wrote, “Shocking.. my genuine criminal complaints against my husband go unattended by Police. However, I enter my Husband’s house and a criminal complaint / FIR is immediately filed against me within a few hours. Will I ever get justice, this way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaliya Siddiqui (@aaliyanawazuddin)

Aaliya had earlier accused Nawazuddin of infidelity. In a 2020 interview with Pinkvilla, she had alleged that Nawaz used to have women over when she was expecting their first child. “I remember it very clearly that even when we were dating and were about to get married, he was already in a relationship with someone else. We used to fight a lot before and after marriage as well. When I was pregnant, I had to drive all by myself for check-ups. My doctor used to tell me that I’m mad and I’m the first lady who’s come alone for delivery. My labour pain started and Nawaz and his parents were there. But when I was in pain, my husband is not with me. He was talking to his girlfriend on calls. I knew everything because there used to be itemised statement of phone bills”, she had told it the media portal.