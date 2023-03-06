Home

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Breaks Silence After Aaliya Siddiqui Puts Charges on Leaving Kids Homeless– Read Official Statement

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Official Statement is Out After Estranged Wife Aaliya Siddiqui Accused Him For Leaving Their Children Homeless.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui vs Aaliya Siddiqui: After actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui accused him of leaving her and their kids homeless. Now, the actor has finally opened up in an official statement where he mentioned ‘I am termed as a bad guy’. Nawazuddin said that his wife only wants to fulfill her demands for more money by holding the kid’s hostage. Nawaz’s official statement read:

I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence The reason I have kept quiet is that all this tamasha will somewhere be read by my small children. Social Media Platforms, Press & A bunch of people are really enjoying my character assassination on the basis of one-sided 8 manipulated videos. There are a few points, I would like to express –

“First of all me and Aaliya do not stay together since several years, we are already divorced but we definitely had an understanding only for our kids.” “Does anyone know, why my kids are in India and not attending school for 45 days, wherein the school is sending me letters everyday that it’s been too long an absence. My kids have been made hostage for past 45 days & are missing their schooling in Dubai.” “She had abandoned the kids in Dubai for last 4 months before calling them here on pretext of demanding money. On an average, she is been paid approx 10 Lakhs per month for past 2 years and 5-7 lakhs per month before moving to Dubai with my children, excluding the school fees, medical, travel and other leisure activities. I have also financed her 3 films costing me crores of rupees, just to help her set up her income stream, since she is the mother of my kids. She was given luxurious cars for my kids, but she sold them and spent the money on herself. I have also bought a lavish sea-facing apartment in Versova, Mumbai for my children. Aaliya was made the co-owner of the said apartment as my kids are small. I have given my children an apartment in Dubai, where she was also living comfortably. She only wants more money and hence have filed numerous cases on me and my mother & it’s her routine, she has done the same in the past too and withdraws the case when paid as per her demand.” “Whenever my children came to India during their vacation, they used to stay with their grandmother only. How could anyone throw them out of the house. I myself was not in the house during that time. Why didn’t she make a video of being thrown out, whereas she makes video of every random thing.” “She has dragged the kids in this drama and she is doing all this to simply blackmail me, malign my reputation, her intent to spoil my career and fulfill her illegitimate demands.”

Nawaz captioned the post, “This is not an allegation but expressing my emotions.”

