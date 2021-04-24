Mumbai: Indian is facing possibly the worst health crisis of all time and while the common man fears even to step out of the house, there are Bollywood celebrities leaving India for their #VacationTime. Open any social media platform and you can find dozens of pictures of celebrities vacationing in the Maldives most probably. Also Read - Netizens Call Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff 'Shameless', Get Trolled For Vacationing in Maldives Amid COVID-19 Crisis

However, Nawazuddin Siddiqui isn’t happy with other actors leaving the country amid the pandemic. In an interview with spotboye, Nawazuddin lashed out at the celebrities for posting vacation pictures just when the country is facing a severe health crisis. He argues that celebrities are showing off when people are struggling even to get food. “These entertainment celebrities posting vacation pictures at a time when the world is reeling under the worst recession. …Logon ke pass khana nahin hai aur aap paise phenk rahe ho . Kuch toh sharm karo. Perhaps going on holiday is not so wrong as showing off about it?” the actor said. Also Read - ‘Yeh Hai Bhagode': Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Trolled For Vacationing in Maldives Amid Lockdown

Nawaz also urged celebrities not to mock those suffering amid the pandemic with their vacation pictures. ”In logon ne, Maldives ko tamasaha bana rakha hai. I don’t know what their arrangement is with the tourism industry. But for the sake of humanity, please keep these vacations to yourself. There is suffering everywhere. The cases of COVID are multiplying. Have a heart. Please don’t taunt those who are suffering,” he added. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Takes Rs 2.5 Lakh Bag With Her to Maldives, Clicked With Ranbir Kapoor at Airport - See Pics

Nawazuddin’s comment comes after a number of celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Jhanvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani among others flew to the Maldives amid the rising cases of coronavirus in India.

Meanwhile, India has reported over 3.46 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours with 2624 deaths.