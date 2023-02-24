Home

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gets Relief From Mumbai Court as Aaliya Siddiqui’s Dowry Harassment Pleas Get Rejected

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently got relief from a Mumbai court as Aaliya Siddiqui's dowry harassment pleas have been rejected.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gets Relief From Mumbai Court: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is going through some hard times as his personal life is in a serious turmoil. His much public rift with estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui has created a lot of hoopla on mainstream and social media. Entertainment tabloids and gossip mongers are cashing on the actor’s controversial divorce and property dispute with Aaliya. The actor had recently said in a statement to an entertainment portal that the education of his children is getting affected due to the ongoing legal tussle. His Tiku Weds Sheru producer Kangana Ranaut also came in support of the actor as she shared a series of notes on her Instagram stories.

NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI’S LAWYERS ISSUE STATEMENT ON DOWRY HARASSMENT PLEA

Now, Nawazuddin’s lawyers Adnan Shaikh and Drishti Khurana have said in their statement that “Zainab alias Aaliya alias Anjana Kishore Pandey is the ex-wife of my client Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She is also accused in FIR 49/23 at Versova Police Station for criminal trespass. She had filed 2 false cases against Nawazuddin Siddiqui at Versova Police Station. Those were refused by the police so she moved to the Learned Metropolitan Magistrate’s 44th Court at Andheri. The cases were filed against our client based on marriage documents. Legitimate Documents of Divorce were concealed from the court. When we presented all documents of divorce to court, the court rejected and dismissed both her cases.”

NAWAZUDDIN’S LAWYERS REVEAL THE ACTOR IS UPSET OVER HIS KIDS BEING HELD HOSTAGE

The statement further read “Now the question of custody is before the Hon’ble High Court in a Writ Petition filed by our client Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He is extremely upset that the kids are held hostage for over 25 days in the house by the accused of FIR 49/2023. We are moving forward with more cases because of all these false allegations in the Media as we have filed a criminal case of Defamation against Zainab alias Aaliya alias Anjana Kishore Pandey who is falsely pretending to be Nawazji’s wife years after Divorce.”

Nawazuddin will next be seen in Afwaah directed by Sudhir Mishra, produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar.

