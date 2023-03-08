Home

Amid Feud With Wife Aaliya, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gets Support From Pakistani Actor Feroze Khan, Accused of Domestic Violence

Amid feud with his wife Aaliya, Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently got support from Pakistani actor Feroze Khan, accused of domestic violence.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gets Support From Pakistani Actor Feroze Khan: Nawazuddin Siddiqui has finally broken silence on his feud with estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui. He was lauded by his Tiku Weds Sheru producer Kangana Ranaut for speaking up for himself. Reacting to the actor’s post, Kangana took to her Instagram stories and wrote “Was much needed @nawazuddin._siddiqui saab (sir)…silence does not always give us peace… I am glad you issued this statement (folding hands emoji).” Now, Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has supported him on the issue. Feroze has been accused of domestic violence and abuse by his ex-wife Aliza Sultan, as reported by Hindustan Times.

CHEC OUT FEROZE KHAN’S VIRAL POST ON NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI:

NAWZUDDION SIDDIQUI GETS SUPPORT FROM PAKISTANI ACTOR FEROZE KHAN

Feroze retweeted Nawazuddin’s post with a quote tweet and wrote “Sending best wishes to favourite actor”, adding biceps emoji. An excerpt from the latter’s statement read “I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence. The reason I have kept quiet is because all this tamasha (show) will somewhere be read by my small children. Social media platforms, Press and a bunch of people are really enjoying my character assassination on the basis of one sided and manipulated videos. There are few points, I would like to express. 1. First of all me and Aaliya do not stay together since several years, we are already divorced but we definitely had an understanding only for our kids…” Feroze later deleted his post.

In 2021, Feroze confirmed that he and his wife of four years Aliza had ended their marriage. Aliza had alleged that she had to ‘endure infidelity, blackmail and degradation’ by Feroze. The latter has denied the same and the former couple is fighting the legal battle in Pakistani courts.

Aaliya is Nawazuddin’s second wife as per the report and the couple tied the knot over a decade ago. They are parents to son Yaani Siddiqui and daughter Shora Siddiqui.

