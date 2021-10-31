Bollywood: Nawazuddin Siddiqui known for his iconic roles in Sacred Games and Gangs of Wasseypur, quits the OTT platform. He appeared to be quite dissatisfied with the content these online shows are providing.Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says 'More Than Nepotism, Racism is a Problem' in Bollywood

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Nawazuddin says,"The platform has become a dumping ground for redundant shows. We either have shows that don't deserve to be seen in the first place. Or sequels to shows that have nothing more to say."

Nazwazuddin said that when he did Sacred Games for Netflix, there was an excitement and challenge around the digital medium. New talent was being given a chance Now that freshness is gone.

“It’s become dhanda (racket) for big production houses and actors who are now so-called stars on the OTT platform. Major film producers in Bollywood have cut lucrative deals with all the big players in the OTT field. Producers get whopping amounts to create unlimited content. Quantity has killed quality,” says Nawazuddin.

The star has featured in iconic OTT shows. He says,” Yeh star system bade parde ko kha gaya (this star system killed the big screen). Now we have so-called stars on OTT claiming big money and throwing tantrums like Bollywood A-listers. They forget. Content is king. “

He continues,”Woh zamana chala gala. When stars ruled. Before this lockdown and the digital domination, A-listers would release their films in 3,000 theatre across the country. People had no choice but to see them. Now they have unlimited choices.”