Home

Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Recalls Working With Three Khans: ‘Learning Patience, Stubbornness From Them’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Recalls Working With Three Khans: ‘Learning Patience, Stubbornness From Them’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed that he shares a strong bond with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. He said, "They call me for content-driven roles".

Explained: Why Has Nawazuddin Siddiqui Been Served Legal Notice This Time?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has been busy promoting his latest film Afwaah by director Sudhir Mishra, recently opened up about his experience working with all three Khans -Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir. He shares a strong bond with them even now. Nawazuddin worked with Salman in Kick and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He worked with Aamir in Talaash and Sarfarosh. With Shah Rukh Khan, Siddiqui worked in Raees. In an interaction with Bollywood Bubble, Nawazuddin said, “Working with them is a very entertaining experience. It’s their greatness, whether it is Salman, Shah Rukh or Aamir, whenever there is a content-driven film, they call me. That is because they know me and my work. They know me personally and that’s why the bonding is strong.”

The actor further added, “There is so much to learn from them – patience and stubbornness at the same time. After all that has happened, they work with such stubbornness and their power to sustain over all this time is something to learn from.”

You may like to read

Afwaah also features Bhumi Pednekar, Sumeet Vyas. Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen next in Jogira Sara Ra Ra, directed by Kushan Nandy. The film also stars Neha Sharma.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin was served with a legal notice last month. The actor who had undergone a lot of media trials amid a rift with his estranged ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui was dragged into an unexpected controversy over hurting public sentiments. A lawyer filed a police complaint against Nawazuddin. The complainant Dibyayan Banerji alleged that the actor appeared in an advertisement where a joke cracked was derogatory and hurt the Bengali community.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.