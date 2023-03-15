Home

Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals he Once Lost His Job as a Security Gaurd For Being ‘Too Weak’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals he Once Lost His Job as a Security Gaurd For Being ‘Too Weak’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui once revealed that he once lost his job as a security guard in Noida for being 'too weak'.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals he Once Lost His Job as a Security Gaurd For Being 'Too Weak'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Once Lost His Job Due to His Weakness: Nawazuddin Siddiqui has set the perfect example of rags to riches story. The actor who had a humbling experience during his days of struggle has come a long way as he got recognition for his work in Gangs of Wasseypur series, The Lunchbox, Manjhi – The Mountain Man, Sacred Games, Photograph and others. From starting his work as a junior artist to working with Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, Nawazuddin’s success story is inspiring of many budding actors and students of cinema. Now, in one of his recent interviews, he revealed that he once lost his job for being ‘too weak’.

NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI OPENS UP ON HIS STRUGGLING DAYS

The actor recently told about his tough times while working as a security guard in Noida. He said “I took a loan on jewelry to manage the money to pay a security deposit for the job and thought I will get it back once I get the money from the job. But I was sacked because I was too weak.” Nawazuddin further added “I used to stand outside a toy factory in the summer heat of Noida. So, once or twice I fainted due to the extreme heat, and whenever I fainted the owner saw it, coincidentally.” he was last seen in Tiger Shroff-Tara Sutaria starrer actioner Heropanti 2 where he portrayed the antagonist Laila. Nawazuddin is also going through turmoil in his personal life at present with his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui.

You may like to read

Aaliya is Nawaz’s second wife. The relationship between the two are strained for a few years now. However, it appeared they sorted out their differences last year and started living together again. Nawaz married Aaliya, originally named Anjali Kishor Pandey, in the year 2009.

Nawazuddin will next be seen in Bhumi Pednekar starrer Afwaah directed by Sudhir Mishra. For more updates on Nawazuddin Siddiqui, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.