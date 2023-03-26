Home

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Seeks Rs 100 Crore From Brother And Ex-Wife For Alleged Defamation And Harassment

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who has been making headlines for allegedly harassing her wife has approached the Bombay High Court claiming damages worth Rs. 100 crores against his brother Shamsuddin and his former wife Anjana Pandey aka Aaliya Siddiqui. The lawsuit was presented to the Justice Riyaz Chagla bench, which will hear it on March 30, by attorney Sunil Kumar. According to the suit, Nawazuddin Siddiqui appointed his younger brother as his manager in 2008 on account of his unemployment. Shamsuddin also had the work of auditing, filing income tax returns, payment of GST, etc.

According to the petition, Nawazuddin gave his credit cards, debit cards, ATM cards, signed cheque book, bank passwords, email addresses, etc to Shamsuddin for the work and he concentrated on his acting. Shamsuddin started cheating and defrauding Siddiqui, the petition alleges. According to the petition, Shamsuddin brought properties jointly but told Siddiqui that the properties were being bought in his name.

The properties include a flat and a semi-commercial property in Yari Road, a place in Buldhana, a farmhouse in Shahpur, a property in Dubai, and 14 vehicles including Range Rovers, BMWs, Ducati, etc., Siddiqui has said in his petition. When questioned, Shamsuddin instigated Siddiqui’s former wife Aaliya to file false cases against him, according to the petition. The petition also claims that she represented herself to be an unmarried Muslim before their marriage despite being married to someone else.

Shamsuddin and Pandey started blackmailing Siddiqui with “cheap videos” and comments on social media when he asked for his properties back, the petition claims, adding that Shamsuddin got his other brothers to do this as well.

Siddiqui has alleged that Pandey used Rs. 10 Lakh per month he gave for his children’s education and Rs. 2.5 Crores he gave to start a production house for her pleasure and enjoyment.

The petition states that Siddiqui’s upcoming films have been postponed due to the false videos and posts made by Shamsuddin and Pandey. Siddiqui has further claimed that the posts and articles are so defamatory that he feels very shy to attend social gatherings and go out in public.

Therefore, Siddiqui has sought a permanent injunction restraining Shamsuddin and Pandey from defaming him and publishing defamatory content on their social media. He has also sought a written public apology as well as taking down the defamatory posts made by them on social media.

Siddiqui has also sought disclosure of the people Shamsuddin and Pandey approached to convey “false and malicious information” about him. He has prayed that the two be restrained from disposing of their assets, especially in a way that might adversely affect him from recovering the damages caused by them.

