Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has reportedly sent a legal notice to his wife Aaliya Siddiqui, who had sent him a divorce notice on May 7. Nawazuddin's notice to his estranged wife alleges "engaging in fraud, willful and planned defamation" and "slander of character", as per a report in TOI. The notice adds that the actor had replied to Aaliya's divorce notice on May 19, within 15 days.

Aaliya had reportedly complained in a recent interview that she is unable to pay her children's school fees as Nawazuddin Siddiqui has stopped paying her the monthly allowance. The actor's lawyer has rejected such claims. "EMI is still being paid by my client. Other children related expenses too. Divorce notice was replied to but again, she has stated the contrary in order to defame through this well thought slander campaign," Nawazuddin Siddiqui's lawyer Adnan Shaikh.

Furthermore, it has been stated that the actor in his notice has asked his wife not to make defamatory comments against him and also issue a written clarification for whatever she recently said.

Aaliya has been commenting on her relationship with Nawaz ever since she filed for the divorce in the month of May. She had talked about silence, suffering and how a celebrity’s family is behind their image. Aaliya said a celebrity’s success and fame are short-lived. She added that some actors are different than how they portray themselves in front of the world. Aaliya also said the actors are scarier than the characters they play in films. “Every person who is forced to “SUFFER” in silence ONLY to protect the PUBLIC IMAGE of the opposite party should remember that no one cares for “PEOPLE WHO DO NOT CARE FOR THEMSELVES” Also remember that success of a celebrity “IS AT MOST TIMES SHORT LIVED” (sic), she tweeted.

She has reportedly demanded sole custody of kids – Shora and Yaani, while no one from Nawaz’s side has come out to officially speak on the divorce notice yet.

