Happy Birthday, Nawazuddin Siddiqui! The actor turns 46 today on May 19. From having a Bachelor's degree in B.Sc. Chemistry, working as a Chemist for a year to taking admission in NSD, Delhi, and working in almost 50 films and two web series, he has come a long way.

Nawazuddin is a great actor and the dark horse of Bollywood, who has always impressed the audience and critics with his powerful screen presence. So on his 46th birthday as an ode to his achievements, we list down 10 movies and web-series of his remarkable roles to watch on Netflix and Prime.

Liar's Dice – Netflix

A woman from a small mountain village disobeys her village elders and sets out for the big city in search of her missing husband. Released in 2013, the Hindi road movie is written and directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Geetanjali Thapa and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Liar’s Dice went on to receive two National Film Awards at the 61st National Film Awards: Best Actress, for Geetanjali Thapa, and Best Cinematography, for Rajeev Ravi.

Manjhi – The Mountain Man: Netflix

It is a biographical film based on the life of Dashrath Manjhi. A low-caste laborer uses the meager means at his disposal to carve a path through a mountain that has isolated his community from the outside world. Nawazuddin Siddiqui enacted the role of Dashrath Manjhi, while Radhika Apte played Manjhi’s wife.

Paan Singh Tomar – Netflix

Paan Singh Tomar is a biographical film based on the true story of the athlete Paan Singh Tomar. A soldier in the Indian Army, he won a gold medal at the Indian National Games, but was forced to become a rebel against the system. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the film casts Irrfan Khan, Mahie Gill, Vipin Sharma and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Gangs of Wasseypur Part 1 – Prime Video

A clash between Sultan and Shahid Khan leads to the expulsion of Khan from Wasseypur, and ignites a deadly blood feud spanning three generations. It features Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadda, Huma Qureshi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Pankaj Tripathi.

Gangs of Wasseypur Part 2 – Prime Video

Danish vows to avenge the death of this father, Sardar Khan. However, when Danish is murdered, his younger brother Faizal aka Nawazuddin Siddiqui decides to restore the family’s honour. Part 2 features an ensemble cast with Reema Sen, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadda, Huma Qureshi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao and Zeishan Quadri in the major role.

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within – Netflix

Nawazuddin Siddiqui bagged Asian Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. The movie stars Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vivan Bhatena, Rajkummar Rao, Shernaz Patel and Sheeba Chaddha in supporting roles.