Home

Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui vs Aaliya Siddiqui: Netizens Slam Actor For Not Letting Wife, Kids Enter Home

Nawazuddin Siddiqui vs Aaliya Siddiqui: Netizens Slam Actor For Not Letting Wife, Kids Enter Home

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui shares a shocking video from outside the actor's bungalow where they are not allowing them to enter the house. Watch the video.

Aaliya Siddiqui Shares Disturbing Video Where Nawazuddin Siddiqui Doesn’t Allow Wife, Kids to Enter Home - Watch

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is in a big problem now after his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui shared a shocking video from out of his house where she and her children were not allowed to enter the premises. Aaliya, in her disturbing video, was seen standing outside the bungalow at around 11:30 pm, where she was staying with her kids. She said she was not allowed to enter. Her daughter Shora is seen crying uncontrollably. Aalia wrote in her caption, “This is the truth of Nawazuddin Siddiqui who did not even spare his own innocent children..when after being in the house for 40 days I stepped out as office bearers at Versova police station called me urgently..but when I went back to the house with my children Nawazuddin Siddiqui had deputed a number of guards to not let us in.. me and my children were brutally left by this man to be on the road.. my daughter could not believe that her own father can do this to her and was howling and crying on the road.. thankfully one of my relatives took us in her one room house..this small mentality and this cruel planning of throwing me and my children out of the house and bringing us to the roads just shows how small this man Nawazuddin Siddiqui is..sharing three videos where you can see the reality of this man.”

She added, “And now as expected from you .. your pr agency is circulating false and deceitful information all around the media.. It is such a joke that people who are appointed by you and who get salary from you are not letting you go inside your own house.. I really suggest that you need a better Pr agency who has more logical plans for you… don’t worry Nawazuddin Siddiqui you can not break me our my children ..I am a citizen of a country where justice prevails and I shall get it soon”.

You may like to read

Watch Aaliya Siddiqui’s shocking video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaliya Siddiqui (@aaliyanawazuddin)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets hatred from Netizens

Netizens took Aaliya’s side and started slamming Nawazuddin. A user said, “Aacha actor to h nawaz par aacha insan nahi ban paya”. Another user said, “Boycott Nawazuddin movies. Jiske andar insaniyat nai aise insaan ki movie dekhke kya maza ayega.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.