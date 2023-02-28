Home

Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Brother Shamas Makes Shocking Revelations About Actor: ‘He Abandons People’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Brother Shamas Makes Shocking Revelations About Actor: ‘He Abandons People’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui has Made Shocking Revelations About The Actor in His Latest Interview.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Brother Shamas Makes Shocking Revelations About Actor: ‘He Abandons People’

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been recently trending lately for problems in his marriage. His estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui has accused Nawazuddin of raping and stealing their children. The actor’s brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui who has always supported Nawaz, in a recent interview was seen talking against him. He made shocking revelations about Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s personality and behaviour in real life.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui goes against the actor

While speaking to E-Times, Shamas revealed how different he is in real life. “Woh hamara khayal rakhte hain but he hasn’t established any brother’s career. He buys properties for us, but he isn’t what his image is. He is a difficult person. He abandons people- Aaliya and I are two examples.”

You may like to read

When Nawab was asked why Nawaz and he have stopped working together, he said, “I had done a lot of TV and even directed a show or two. Nawaz then asked me to join him. He said he wants people who are his own. In 2019, my film ‘Bole Chudiyan’ came up for release. To be frank, I didn’t want Nawaz in the film. I felt our personal equation could go haywire or we both many not be able to excel in each other’s presence. The producer however insisted that I cast Nawaz. When the movie needed editing and patchwork, Nawaz suddenly told the producer that he won’t continue until he gets all his dues, related to the film. I wondered why Nawaz was doing this to my film and why was he not supporting me? The film came to a halt. I had given him so much. I didn’t even have a personal life till the age of 46. Friction set in between us.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui doesn’t allow me to see my daughter: Nawab

Nawaz also told that Nawaz has told the family that they should not see his daughter. “Not only did they obey him, they didn’t even give me a call. Woh dikhana chahte hain ki main hi sab kuch hoon.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.