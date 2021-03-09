Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui‘s brother Shamas Siddiqui, who was earlier accused of physical violence by Nawaz’s wife, Aaliya, recently mentioned that the reconciliation of the couple. Shamas said he is not related to his personal issues with Aaliya. As lately, Aaliya announced that she is all set to sort her matters with Nawaz and, wants to abandon her divorce notice. On the matter, Shamas stated that he really loves his niece and nephew, and his individual issues with their mother won’t affect their parents’ issues with one another. Also Read - I Want to be a Good Father: Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Wife Aaliya Siddiqui Withdrawing Divorce Notice

While speaking to The Times of India, Shamas was reported saying: "Nawaz ek acha insaan hai (Nawaz is a good man). His specialty is that he never leaves anybody in the lurch". He continued by praising the Manjhi actor's children by saying: "I love these two kids very much. I can do anything for them. They too love me a lot and everyone (in the family) knows this. Nawaz bhai is the head of the family and whatever is good and right for him will be good and right for us too."

Earlier in an interview with BollywoofLife, Aaliya claimed that Nawazuddin's family has a past of mistreating the females of their family. "He (Nawaz) had never raised his hands on me, but the shouting and arguments had become unbearable. You could say though that only that was left. Yes, but his family has mentally and physically tortured me a lot. His brother had even hit me. His mother and brothers and sisters-in-law used to stay with us only in Mumbai. So, I've been bearing a lot for too many years. His first wife had also left him for this reason alone," she said.

Written by Aditi Adhikari