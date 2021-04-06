Mumbai: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s daughter Shora Siddiqui has an interesting Instagram account where she shares hilarious videos and amazing dance clips. Shora recently shot a special video for her father Nawazuddin where she can be seen grooving to the actor’s hook step from the song Baarish Ki Jaaye crooned by B Praak. The star kid received a big shout out from her father. Nawaz wrote: “From my crooked dance steps to Shora’s perfect Hook Steps #BaarishKiJaaye is everywhere Love You SHORA”. Also Read - Aaliya Siddiqui Plays Holi With Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Brother Shamas After Accusing Him of Harassment

On Nawaz’s post, Shora commented: “I love you too papa”. The video garnered over 602,298 views and 159,467 likes. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Brother Shamas Siddiqui on Actor Getting Back With Wife Aaliya Siddiqui, Says on Their Reconciliation

Watch the dance video here:

Shora is Nawazuddin and Aaliya’s eldest daughter. They also have a son Yani. When Aaliya tested positive for COVID-19, Nawaz took good care of the kids. Aaliya and Nawazuddin have come closer and she is seen most of the time, praising the actor now. The couple were all set to divorce each other, but gave a chance to each other.

In July 2020, Aaliya wrote an open letter to her husband and posted it on Twitter. She said that not just her husband, but his brothers and other members of the family also contributed to harass her. The open letter also mentioned that she had to go through a lot in their 10 years of marriage. Now, when asked on her relationship with Nawaz, she said: “To begin with, I reiterate that we decided to put our egos aside and think together about the welfare of Shora and Yaani. Our daughter in particular, as I had mentioned in one of my recent conversations with ETimes, is very close to her father. She has now told me that she is delighted that all’s well that ends well.”