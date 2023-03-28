Home

Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Estranged Wife Aaliya Opens up on Officially Divorcing Him: ‘Will Fight For The Custody of my Kids’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Estranged Wife Aaliya Opens up on Officially Divorcing Him: ‘Will Fight For The Custody of my Kids’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya recently opened up on officially divorcing him amid the ongoing legal dispute.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Estranged Wife Aaliya Opens up on Officially Divorcing Him: 'Will Fight For The Custody of my Kids'

Aaliya Siddiqui Opens up on Divorcing Nawazuddin: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s rift with his ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui has taken an ugly turn. The duo’s public spat has turned into a legal battle creating a lot of controversy on social media. Apart from Aaliya Nawazuddin’s brother Shamsuddin also spoke against him. The actor has filed defamation suit against his estranged wife as well as his brother. Earlier Aaliya’s lawyer Rizwan Siddique reacted to Nawazuddin’s lawsuit and answered if his client will ever reconcile with the actor, “No, Aaliya will NEVER go back to Nawaz, but they will certainly do the best for their two children together in a mature way.” He further added “As far as the defamation suit filed by Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the High Court is concerned, I can only say that we have not been served any copy of the same as yet, but in any event the suit was filed prior to the settlement proposed by Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and therefore withdrawal of the same will automatically become an integral part of the settlement.” Now, Rizwan’s client has also opened up about the legal suit.

AALIYA SIDDIQUI OPENS UP ON LEGALLY DIVORCING NAWAZUDDIN

Aaliya, in an interaction with ETimes told “Divorce will happen, that’s for sure and I will also be fighting for the custody of both my kids. Nawaz has also filed for custody but I will not let that happen. Both my kids want to stay with me and don’t want to live with him.” She further added “I had to vacate by March 30, but I requested for a one-month extension as I am unable to find another accommodation. Societies are refusing to give me property on rent because of this dispute.”

You may like to read

NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST AALIYA AND SHAMSUDDIN

Nawazuddin recently approached the Bombay High Court claiming damages worth Rs. 100 crores against his brother Shamsuddin and his former wife Anjana Pandey aka Aaliya Siddiqui. The lawsuit was presented to the Justice Riyaz Chagla bench, which will hear it on March 30, by attorney Sunil Kumar. Nawazuddin has alleged in his suit that he appointed his younger brother as his manager in 2008 on account of his unemployment. Shamsuddin also had the work of auditing, filing income tax returns, payment of GST, etc. Shamsuddin started cheating and defrauding Siddiqui, the petition alleges. He misused his brother’s credit cards, debit cards, ATM cards, signed cheque book, bank passwords, email addresses, etc. to buy properties. Shamsuddin lied to his brother that he was buying properties in his name.

Aaliya is Nawaz’s second wife. The relationship between the two are strained for a few years now. However, it appeared they sorted out their differences last year and started living together again. Nawaz married Aaliya, originally named Anjali Kishor Pandey, in the year 2009.

Nawazuddin was last seen in Tiger Shroff-Tara Sutaria starrer actioner Heropanti 2 where he portrayed the antagonist, Laila. He will next be seen in Tiku Weds Sheru produced by Kangana Ranaut. The actor will also feature in Noorani Chehra, Bole Chudiyan and Jogira Sara Ra Ra.

For more updates on Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.