Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Ex-Wife Aaliya Gives a Befitting Reply to Netizen Asking her to Remove Surname

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex-wife Aaliya recently gave a befitting reply to netizen asking her to remove surname.

Aaliya Siddiqui Gives a Befitting Reply to Netizen: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s personal life has created a lot of buzz these days. While the actor’s movies have not been able to cast a spell in terms of box office numbers, his feud with estranged by Aaliya Siddiqui became national news. Aaliya’s Instagram stories, posts and vlogs made the internal family tension public. Tabloids and rumour mills got enough content to sell to the gossip hungry audiences. For some, speculations and hearsay could be the new infotainment, the whole hoopla did put both Nawazuddin and Aaliya in a vulnerable position. Now, when the latter is trying to move on with her life, netizens came up with mixed reactions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaliya Siddiqui (@aaliyanawazuddin)

AALIYA SIDDIQUI RESPONDS TO NETIZEN ASKING HER TO CHANGE SURNAME

Nawazuddin’s ex-wife shared a picture of herself with a mystery man and referred their relationship beyond ‘friendship.’ She captioned her Instagram post as, “It has taken over 19 years to get out of the relationship that I treasured. But in my life, my children are my priority, they were always, and they will be. However, there are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship, and this relationship is the same relationship, and I am very happy about the same hence shared my happiness with you all. Don’t I have the right to be happy?” Reacting to her picture a netizen commented, “Surname change karlijye aap (Change your surname).” Aaliya wrote in her reply, “Bohot jaldi (Very soon).”

Nawazuddin and Aaliya were embroiled in a matrimonial dispute for a long time. The relationship between the two are strained for a few years now. However, it appeared they sorted out their differences last year and started living together again. Nawaz married Aaliya, originally named Anjali Kishor Pandey, in the year 2009.

