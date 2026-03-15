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Nawazuddin Siddiquis fake films remark sparks speculation about Dhurandhar and The Kerala Story 2, fans say, Nobody cares for his...

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘fake films’ remark sparks speculation about Dhurandhar and The Kerala Story 2, fans say, ‘Nobody cares for his…’

A recent statement by Nawazuddin Siddiqui about “fake films” in Bollywood has sparked reactions online, with many social media users speculating that his comments may indirectly refer to Dhurandhar and The Kerala Story 2.

Fresh debate started across social media after actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared strong views about films being made in Bollywood. During public discussion actor criticised trend of what he described as fake films.

Statement quickly went viral online and triggered speculation among internet users who believed remark might be indirect reference to controversial projects like Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge and The Kerala Story 2. Conversation around comment spread widely as fans debated whether actor intended to call out specific movies or was simply speaking about cinema in general.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui speaks about fake films

Actor shared thoughts during public discussion where he spoke about responsibility of cinema toward society. According to him films should present truth rather than narratives that mislead people. He said “Samaj ko galat disha mein le jaane ki zarurat nahi hai. Sacchai bahut important hai aur sacchai har insaan aaj ki date mein jaanta hai. Jis tarah ki filmein ban rahi hain unke peeche ki sacchai kya hai aap jaante hain lekin aap bolenge nahi.”

When asked about narrative-driven cinema, he added “Nahi jhoothi filmein ban rahi hain hamare yahan. Fake filmein ban rahi hain. Yeh sab jaante hain. Duniya mein kya ho raha hai sab jaante hain. Asli sacchai kya hai yeh bhi sab jaante hain.”

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Actor also pointed out that people today understand what information is true or false saying “Kya jhooth phailaya ja raha hai aur kya narrative set kiya ja raha hai. Sab iske baare mein jaante hain.”

Netizens link statement to Dhurandhar And The Kerala Story 2

Although Nawazuddin Siddiqui did not name any film many viewers online assumed statement referred to two movies Dhurandhar and The Kerala Story 2 recently generated political debate.

One fan wrote while praising Nawaz wrote, “Nawaz gives a tight slap to movies like Kerala Story 2 & Dhurandhar.” Another wrote, “Dhurandhar aur Aditya Dhar ko lapet liya.” Another one slammed Nawazuddin and wrote, “Lol . Nobody cares for his 2 cent views. Now Dhurandhar 2 is smashing records in advance booking.. Even the latest Kerala story 2 is a hit.”

Another wrote, “People don’t care about the Jhola Chap left ecosystem. People watch films for Entertainment Entertainment and Entertainment. Day 1 collection of dhurandhar 2 will be more than 190-200cr because people of india loves part 1 everyone knows brother so keep jealous .”

Check out reactions of netizens

Day 1 collection of dhurandhar 2 will be more than 190-200cr because people of india loves part 1 everyone knows brother so keep jealous . pic.twitter.com/ol0zca6rPW — Meghna Sharma (@gghhf33871) March 14, 2026

About Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge And The Kerala Story 2

Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge is high scale espionage thriller directed by Aditya Dhar starring Ranveer Singh and others. Film follows undercover agent infiltrating enemy network to avenge deadly attacks committed by Pakistan on India, which is set to hit theatres on March 19 with paid premieres on March 18, 2026.

Meanwhile The Kerala Story 2 produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah expands narrative across several Indian states. Story focuses on three women caught in religious conversion network which later leads to intense political debate and strong public reactions.

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