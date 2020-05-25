Zee5’s latest film Ghoomketu featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ragini Khanna, Anurag Kashyap, Ila Arun, Raghuvir Yadav and Brijendra Kala in the main lead roles while also features Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Chitrangada Singh in the cameo appearances is now running wildly among the viewers in India and abroad. Ghoomketu is based on an aspiring beginner writer (Nawaz) from a small town who runs away to Mumbai to achieve his dreams. Also Read - #Ghoomketu Trends on Social Media After Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Film Releases on OTT Platform

Released on May 22, the film directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra and produced by Anurag Kashyap and Vikas Bahl has been leaked by notorious websites Tamilrockers, Telegram, MovieRulz and more in HD quality. Also, the free links of Ghoomketu have been made available for free download and watch online. Also Read - Betaal Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Ghoomketu is hyped well enough and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saiyami Kher, Anurag Kashyap’s characters will definitely attract the fan base to the Zee5 app to watch the full movie online. As per the reports, Ghoomketu is reportedly available in 1080p HD, 480p, 720p as well as in cam-rip versions. Critics and netizens are loving and praising the light-hearted film. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Opens up About His Controversial Autobiography, Says 'I Warned Him Against Writing it But he Wanted to be Mahaan'

Tamilrockers also have all the domains, by banning them on the internet, they start taking a new domain every time and do piracy asap. However, this should be noted that every Friday Tamilrockers leak the films just a few hours after its release. Earlier, films such as Paatal Lok, Illegal, Betaal, Sufna, Extraction, Money Heist, Hasmukh, Panchayat, Angrezi Medium, Hundred, Mission Ops, The Raikar Case, Marzi, Asur, Street Dancer 3D, Panga, Chhapaak, Good Newwz, Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Panipat, Commando 3, Hotel Mumbai, Pagalpanti, Hotel Mumbai, Motichoor Chaknachoor, Marjaavaan, Bala, Terminator: Dark Fate, Bypass Road, Ujda Chaman, Housefull 4, The Sky is Pink, Aruvam, Chhichhore, JudgeMentall Hai Kya, Super 30, Kabir Singh was also leaked by Tamilrockers.