Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s House Help Sapna Changes Her Statement, Says ‘She Was Pressured’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's House Help Sapna Robin Masih has stated in a new video 'Jo bhi kiya miane, woh kisike dabav ke according kiya'.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s house help Sapna Robin Masih who had recorded a teary video recently stating that the actor had left her stranded in Dubai without food and money, has changed her statement. In a new video, Sapna confessed that she was pressured to say all that and sent an apology to Nawazuddin Siddiqui for this behavior. Sapna Robin Masih has stated in a new video, “Jo bhi kiya miane, woh kisike dabav ke according kiya. Main aapka bura nahin chahti. Kyunki aap bahut acche insaan ho. Iski wajah se main aapse bahut-bahut maafi chahti hoon.(Whatever I did was under someone’s pressure. I don’t wish bad for you, you are a very good person and I seek your forgiveness)”

Nawzuddin’s house help further talked about Nawaz and Aaliya’s ongoing divorce battle, “Jo video aapne social media mein dekha uske liye sorry bolti hoon. Jo media mein dikhaya, jo madam ne kiya case main, jo bhi kiya woh ek jhoota case tha aur main nahin chahti aap pe koi bhi action aaye. Aap buss ghar wapas aa jaiye (I am very sorry for the video on social media, whatever madam did in the case, it is false. I don’t want any action to be taken against you. Please come home).” When she is nudged to clarify that this video was not taken under any pressure, Sapna added, “I am so sorry Nawaz sir. main aapse haath jor ke maafi maangti hoon.”

Nawazuddin’s estranged wife Aaliyah Siddiqui has filed a case against him alleging harassment and also pertaining to a property dispute. Her lawyer said she and their kids were being kept in Nawazuddin’s Mumbai house against her will with no freedom of movement.

