Nawazuddin Siddiqui's lawyer recently made some explosive and fresh allegations against his ex-wife Aaliya amid her ongoing dispute with the actor's mother.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Lawyer Makes Explosive Allegations Against His Ex-Wife Aaliya, Says 'She is Still Married to Vinay Bhargav'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Lawyer Makes Explosive Allegations: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s lawyer recently came forward to clear the air around his ongoing family feud with his ex-wife Aaliya. The actor recently moved to a Mumbai hotel amid the rift between Aaliya and his mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui. The actor has decided to stay away from his house, till his lawyers resolve the dispute, as reported by Bollywood Hungama. Aaliya had earlier accused the actor and his family of domestic violence and being denied access to basic amenities in her own house. Now, the Bheed actor’s lawyer has alleged that his ex-wife was still married despite tying the knot with Nawazuddin in 2011. He told in a press conference that Aaliya hasn’t yet divorced her first husband Vinay Bhargav.

NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI’S LAWYER ALLEGES AALIYA AKA ANAJALI HASN’T DIVORCED HER FIRST HUSBAND

The actor’s lawyer told reporters, “In 2001 Aaliya aka Anjali Kumari, an 8th class fail married Vinay Bhargav. Then she came to Mumbai and became Anjana Pandey, then Anjana Anand in 2010. Then she became Zainab and converted to Islam. After that she married Nawazuddin and divorced him in 2011 with mutual consent. But when Nawazuddin’s career skyrocketed she again came into his life as Aaliya. In 2020 she sent him a divorce notice which makes no sense as the two had already separated.” He also revealed that Aaliya faked her date of birth as her eight class marksheet mentions 1979, while her passport states, 82.

Nawazuddin will next be seen in Sudhir Mishra’s social-drama Bheed, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar.

