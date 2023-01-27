Home

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya recently alleged harassment by his mother and said she felt scared to step out of her own house.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Alleges Harassment by His Mother: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui has recently alleged in an explosive interview that she feels trapped in her own house. Amid reports of FIR filed against her by Nawazuddin’s mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui over a property dispute, Aaliya claims that the later has been harassing her. Aaliya has stated that she is scared to step out of her house. Versova police had earlier told that that Aaliya had an argument with Nawazuddin’s mother, as reported by ANI. A case has been registered under sections 452, 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. Reacting to the police complaint, Aaliya shared the FIR copy on Instagram and wrote, “Shocking.. my genuine criminal complaints against my husband go unattended by Police. However, I enter my Husband’s house and a criminal complaint / FIR is immediately filed against me within a few hours. Will I ever get justice, this way.”

NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI’S WIFE AALIYA SAYS SHE FEELS TRAPPED INSIDE HER HOUSE

In an interaction with ETimes, Aaliya told, “My access to the kitchen is banned and I have made the living room sofa, my bed. My friends who send food are not allowed to come in and I am scared to step out, even till the gate to fetch the food. What if doors are closed behind my back?” She further added, “I have known Nawaz for over a decade, I married him when he was not such a popular star. So as his wife, why am I not allowed to live in my own house? Even delivery agents are not allowed in the house, I feel trapped.” She concluded by pointing out, “I don’t have any alternate accommodation. Besides, why should I leave what is rightfully mine?”

Aaliya is Nawazuddin’s second wife as per the report and the couple tied the knot over a decade ago. They are parents to son Yaani Siddiqui and daughter Shora Siddiqui.

