Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya Siddiqui are making headlines after she filed for divorce earlier this week. Aaliya had revealed that neither Nawazuddin nor his brothers know how to respect women. Now, in her recent interview with ABP, she revealed that the two were living separately way before the divorce. She also claimed that the actor used to live at his Yari road office and would visit their house. She alleged that Nawazuddin never spent time with her and children and how his rude behavior had left her mentally disturbed.

Aaliya Siddiqui told ABP, " I sent divorce notice to Nawaz 15 days back, but people don't know that we have been living apart since the last 4-5 years. After separation, Nawazuddin mostly used to stay at his office in Yari Road near our house. However, he continued to visit our home and people believed that we live together and are happy with each other ".

She added, " He used to be absent during most of the events in the building and I had to answer to everyone. He never performed the duties of a father properly. He had time but he never spent it with me and our kids. I used to get mentally disturbed seeing his rude behavior towards me and children. "

Aaliya leveled serious allegations against Nawaz’s brothers Shamasuddin Siddiqui and Faizuddin Siddiqui. She accused them of misbehaving and spying on her. She told ABP,”The CDR controversy is not the only time when Nawaz’s brothers spied me. The brothers monitored all my activities. When the divorce case is presented in the court, I will raise all these things in detail. I have a lot to tell. Nawaz and his brothers have done a lot of misdeeds. The list is long”.

In 2018, Aaliya supported her husband through a Facebook post. She wrote that his celebrity status has made him the soft target and soon the truth behind every allegation would come in front. In the long post, Aaliya mentioned, “Pichhle kai samay se mere aur Nawaz ke baare mein kai tarah ki baatein media mein aati rahi hain, jinmein divorce se lekar Humaare saath na rahne jaisi kai baate kahi gai….. lekin kal se jo news circulate ho rahi hai…. wo hum dono ke liye shocking waali rahi aur mazboor hokar mujhe aaj apni khamoshi ko todna pada….”