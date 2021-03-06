Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and wife Aaliya Siddiqui’s marriage has hit a rough patch. In 2020, Aaliya had made some serious allegations against him and sent him a notice for divorce. She made several accusations saying Nawazuddin is not a good man and even doesn’t take care of their kids. However, it seems that love is in the air again as Aaliya recently opened up on her relationship with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and how he is taking care of her after she contracted with COVID-19. While speaking to ABPLive, she revealed that the Manjhi actor is taking care of her and their daughter Shora. Also Read - Sacred Games 3: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Confirms Third Season Isn't Happening, Says ‘Nothing Left To Put'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is keeping a check on his wife as she is unwell. This gesture of the actor has impressed Aaliya. "For the last 10 days, I have been battling the COVID-19 virus, which is the reason I have been living in isolation in my house in Mumbai. Nawaz, who is currently busy shooting in Lucknow, is taking care of our children Yaani Siddiqui and Shora Siddiqui", said Aaliya.

Aaliya Siddiqui spoke on how they both want to work on their relationship and sort their problems. "Both me and Nawaz will try together to remove all the problems between us. Going forward, we will sort all the problems and misconceptions. We have been talking about this," she said.

The news of the two getting separated, came out in March 2020 when Aaliya’s lawyer talked to Zee News and revealed that she has faced a lot of harassment all these years and finally decided to move out of the toxic relationship.

India.com wishes that the couple reunite, work on their relationship and come out stronger!