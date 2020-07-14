Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and wife Aaliya Siddiqui are making headlines for all the wrong reasons since May 2020. Aaliya has been vocal about her relationship with Nawaz and had shared every bit of information on social media. She took a step forward towards divorce and accused the actor of mental abuse, physical violence, and extramarital affairs. And now, she has leveled some shocking allegations against the Gangs of Wasseypur actor. Also Read - Aaliya Siddiqui Records Phone Call With Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Actor Reveals ‘No Defamation Case Was Filed, Thinking About it'

In her recent interview with Pinkvilla, Aaliya Siddiqui revealed how Nawaz and she got married. She told the portal, "We started living in together. His brother Shamas used to stay with me. He and I had worked on a film where he worked together. Then, slowly we fell in love and got attached to each other. Our journey started back then and it eventually culminated in marriage. There were problems from the very beginning. I thought it would stop but it's been 15-16 years and the mental torture hasn't stopped."

Aaliya further talked about Nawaz having extramarital affair at the time of her delivery. She said, "I remember it very clearly that even when we were dating and were about to get married, he was already in a relationship with someone else. We used to fight a lot before and after marriage as well. When I was pregnant, I had to drive all by myself for check-ups. My doctor used to tell me that I'm mad and I'm the first lady who's come alone for delivery. My labour pain started and Nawaz and his parents were there. But when I was in pain, my husband is not with me. He was talking to his girlfriend on calls. I knew everything because there used to be itemised statement of phone bills".

Aaliya had said that it was Nawaz’s brother Shamaz who used to tell her about every single detail about the actor and therefore she never confessed this in front of him. She mentioned that these things happened when she was expecting their first child. “Ater delivery when I came home, I’m told that there are girls who have stayed at my place when I wasn’t there. I used to get know about all his relationships from his own brother. He used to share all his private details. He used to tell me, “chhat pe dekh ke aao tum’. I couldn’t tell Nawaz that Shamas told me all this. But we would keep fighting”, Aaliya concluded.

Coming to Nawazuddin, he was quiet for almost two months, but in June he sent a legal notice to his wife. As per the reports, Nawazuddin’s notice to his estranged wife alleged “engaging in fraud, willful and planned defamation” and “slander of character”.