Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has grabbed headlines after his wife Aaliya Siddiqui filed for divorce recently. She has made serious allegations on Nawazuddin stating that trouble erupted after one year of marriage. They were together for almost 10 years and now Aaliya decided to step out of this relationship and also wants sole custody of their kids. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Top 10 Movies, Web-Series of Actor to Watch on Netflix, Prime

In an interview with TOI, Aaliya spoke that she raised the kids and expects their sole custody. She also mentioned the problem was Nawaz’s brother Shamas. Aaliya has also gone back to her original name Anjana Kishor Pandey. She said, “There are a lot of things that I don’t want to bring in the public domain as of now, but our problems started soon after we got married over a decade ago. Two months of lockdown gave me a lot of time to introspect. Self-respect is extremely important in a marriage. Woh meri khatam ho chuki thi (that didn’t exist for me), I didn’t have that. I was made to feel like a nobody, I always felt alone. His brother Shamas was also an issue. I have gone back to my original name, Anjana Kishor Pandey. I don’t want to be reminded that I am using someone’s identity for my benefit.” Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Siddiqui Files For Divorce, Says 'Things Have Escalated Beyond Repair'

Aaliya Siddiqui further stated, “I want to go with the flow. I haven’t thought much about the future, but I don’t want this marriage anymore. There are no chances of reconciliation.” About the custody of their children, she said, “I have raised them and I want their custody”. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui And His Family Asked to Quarantine For 14 Days After They Travel to Their Hometown

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui have a daughter, Shora Siddiqui, and a son Yaani Siddiqui who was born on the actor’s 41st birthday.