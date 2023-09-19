Kamal Haasan’s THIS Film To Re-release Ahead Of His Birthday

Home

Nayakan: Kamal Haasan And Mani Ratnam’s 1987 Drama To Re-release Ahead Of Superstar’s Birthday In 4K

Kamal Haasan's 1987 film Nayakan is inspired by Hollywood film, The Godfather. It is also believed to be loosely based on the life of the Bombay underworld Don, Varadarajan Mudaliar.

Kamal Haasan's Nayakan to re-release. (Image Credits: Twitter/Instagram)

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are two of the biggest names from the South film industry. Back in 1987, the actor and director duo joined forces for the blockbuster classic Nayakan. Now, movie buffs will get to witness the epic crime drama once again, yes you heard it right! The Mani Ratnam’s directorial will get a grand re-release in the 4K format ahead of protagonist Kamal Haasan’s birthday. Nayakan will be reaching the cinema halls again on November 3 this year before the Vikram actor turns 69-year-old on November 7.

All About Kamal Haasan’s Nayakan’s Grand Re-release

The distributors of the film recently dropped the re-release poster of Nayakan on social media. Going by the poster, the highly acclaimed drama is slated for a wide release in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka. For the unversed, the story of the classic film is inspired by Hollywood film, The Godfather. It is further believed to be loosely based on the life of the Bombay underworld Don Varadarajan Mudaliar.

Check out the post below:



Nayakan talks about the unbelievable transformation of an ordinary slum dweller, Velu Naicker (Kamal Haasan) into an underworld don. With Saranya and Karthika as part of the primary cast, Janagaraj, Vijayan, M. V. Vasudeva Rao, Delhi Ganesh, Nizhalgal Ravi, Nassar, and Tara were seen doing ancillary roles in the movie. Nayakan was even remade in Hindi in 1988 with the name Dayavan. This masterpiece includes praiseworthy camera work by PC Sreeram and heart-melting tunes by renowned composer Ilaiyaraaja.

Kamal Haasan’s Pushpak Re-release

Re-releasing classic movies with new packaging is becoming an increasing trend these days. Along with Nayakan, Kamal Haasan’s other acclaimed drama Pushpak is also likely to get a re-release in theatres soon. However, nothing has been confirmed till now. The first Indian film without dialogues after the silent era was made under the direction of Singeetam Srinivasa Rao. Pushpak talks about an unemployed graduate who imprisons a rich businessman and steals his identity to lead a comfortable life.

What’s Next For Kamal Haasan?

Up next, Kamal Haasan’s lineup includes the highly-awaited sequel, Indian 2, and Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone.

