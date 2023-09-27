Home

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Twins Uyir-Ulag Turn 1, Power Couple Pens Heartfelt Note

Power couple from South, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcomed their twin sons Uyir and Ulag via surrogacy on September 26, 2022.

Nayanthara's twin boys turn 1. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are enjoying the best of both worlds. Aside from making quite a splash in their professional lives, these two are also doting parents to their twin boys, Uyir also known as Rudronil N Shivan, and Ulag also known as Daivag N Shivan. The power couple welcomed their little bundle of joys through surrogacy on September 26, 2022. As the twin boys have turned 1 year old, the happy parents commemorated the occasion with a special Instagram post.

Nayanthara And Vignesh’s Birthday Post For Their Twin Boys

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan took to the photo-sharing app and dropped a couple of unseen family pictures with their munchkins. While the two kids can be seen dressed in matching outfits, the parents are showering them with love.

The Instagram post was also accompanied by a heartfelt note. The actor and director wrote, “Thank You 2 for coming into our lives and making it soo happy ! U have brought in all the positivity and blessings , this 1 full year has been filled with moments to cherish for a lifetime ! Love you 2 ! You are our world & our blessed life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)



Before this, the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal maker posted some more rare pictures with his wife and kids, along with the words, “Wanted to celebrate Ur first birthday near these Tall powerful Towers who are twins just like U2 thanking God for making it happen sooo nicely ! Blessed as always.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)



Reacting to the post, actress Kajal Aggarwal penned in the comment section, “How cute!! Happy birthday and god bless! Happy 1st Uyir and Ulag”

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara tied the knot in June 2022 in a lavish yet intimate wedding in Chennai. Before taking the plunge, the couple was in a live-in relationship for many years.

Nayanthara’s Professional lineup

On the work front, Nayanthara is presently basking in the success of her Bollywood debut Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Her professional lineup includes Test opposite R Madhavan, Thani Oruvan 2 alongside Jayam Ravi, and Mannangatti Since 1960.

