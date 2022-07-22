If you want to know how newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s love story started, then there’s great news for you all as Netflix is all set to come up with a documentary on the duo’s journey that led to their fairytale wedding. The documentary has been directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by Rowdy Pictures. Ahead of the release of the documentary, Netflix unveiled a few unseen romantic photos of the couple.Also Read - Microsoft, Apple, Google And Many More: List of Companies That Are Planning to Freeze Hiring, Lay Off Employees

“These images of Nayanthara and Vignesh have us seeing stars. BRB, we’re doing a little happy dance ourselves because THEY’RE coming to Netflix.. it’s beyond a fairy tale,” a post read on Netflix India’s Instagram account. Also Read - Netflix Loses Nearly 1 Million Subscribers In 2nd Quarter; Aims To Launch Cheaper, Ad-Supported Plan Soon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)



Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said, “We are the home for unscripted content that is fresh and compelling, and has the power to connect with audiences in India and beyond. Nayanthara has been a true superstar with a career spanning nearly 20 years. With our amazing creative partners, Director Gautam Vasudevan and Rowdy Pictures, we cannot wait for our members to finally get to see Nayanthara’s journey that led to this fairytale wedding with Vignesh.” Also Read - What Are The Top Brands For Hackers to Steal People's Data Via Phishing?

The update has left fans excited. “Woaaaaah. Can’t wait to know their story,” a social media user commented. “Amazing. Beautiful couple,” another one wrote.

Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on June 9. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya and Rajinikanth, in attendance.