Nayanthara’s Wedding Gift For Vignesh: South star Nayanthara met filmmaker Vignesh Shivan on a film shoot in 2015, and their relationship has only grown stronger since then. On June 9, 2022, the couple married in a lavish ceremony in Chennai in the presence of their loved ones. Vignesh Shivan looked dashing in a veshti, kurta, and shawl, while Nayanthara looked stunning in a custom-made saree. Apart from the beautiful wedding festivities, Nayanthara’s wedding gift for her spouse was a lovely surprise. The newly bride gave Vignesh Shivan a huge mansion worth Rs 20 crore that is registered in his name. The report also claims that the property’s paperwork has been finished, as per New18 reports.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Trolled For Attending Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's Wedding Days After Testing Covid Positive: 'Itna Jaldi Recover Hogaya?'

Nayanthara’s lavish gifts for the groom’s family:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

Also Read - Fact Check: Here’s What We Know About Nayanthara’s Leaked Bridal Look

Nayanthara also surprised the filmmaker’s family members with some lavish gifts on this important occasion. The actor gave her sister-in-law Aishwarya 30 pounds of gold jewelry. She also gave all of his close relatives other personalized gifts, suggest reports. Also Read - LIVE Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Marriage First Official PHOTO: Newlyweds Look so in Love; Groom Kisses Bride

Vignesh makes the day memorable for the bride:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

Vignesh also went to great lengths to make this a memorable day for Nayanthara. According to reports, the filmmaker paid Rs 2.5 to 3 crore for all the gold Nayanthara wore during the wedding ceremony. In addition, Vignesh presented the bride with a Rs 5 crore diamond ring.

On this special day in their lives, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara aim to distribute food to 1 lakh people in orphanages across Tamil Nadu.

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s high-profile wedding:

The wedding of Nayanthara and Vignesh was a high-profile ceremony, with many prominent figures from the political and entertainment worlds in attendance. The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin was invited. Actors Shahrukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Chiranjeevi, were among those invited.

Watch this space for more updates on the Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s wedding!