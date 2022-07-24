Koffee With Karan season 7 has been one of the most entertaining talk shows that the audience has been loving. The latest episode featured the most entertaining duo Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu where they opened up about their personal and professional life. Samantha also talked about her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. However, one particular discussion from the episode didn’t go well with the netizens. Karan Johar praised Samantha as she topped the Ormax Media list.Also Read - Naga Chaitanya Breaks Silence on Divorce With Samantha Prabhu: 'Have Changed a Lot as a Person'

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu talked about working with a female actor working in the South today. She took Nayanthara’s name by saying, “Well, I recently did a film with Nayanthara.” Karan Johar then prompted, “Well, not on my list!” The Ormax Media list showed the ranking of the top female performers in India, which ranked Samantha as the top female actor. As soon as the episode was out, Nayanthara’s fans trolled Karan Johar brutally for disrespecting her. One of the fans wrote, “KJo’s Face when #Samantha was praising #Nayanthara.. Adding a New Hater to my list now 😌 Vanmam Kakkapadum. #KaranJohar”. Another one wrote, “#KaranJohar 🤡 list doesn’t determine the number one actress. #nayanthara is a lady superstar and will always be the queen of South Indian cinema. Her movie and acting prove that. She doesn’t need to be on anyone’s list for that😏” Also Read - Naga Chaitanya Talks About Samantha Ruth Prabhu a Day After Koffee With Karan 7 Episode

Nayanthara fans are angry, slam the filmmaker for disrespecting the actress.

Nayanthara fans bashed KJo and called her a self-made star. “#Nayanthara is purely self made star and doesn’t need any so called well wisher like #KaranJohar to succeed in cinema. He agreed or not she will be the South Indian leading actress and his list belongs to dustbin.” Also Read - Karan Johar Dismisses Reports of Being 'Bitchy' to Sara Ali Khan on Koffee With Karan 7: 'Not a Question of Bias'

KJo’s Face when #Samantha was praising #Nayanthara.. Adding a New Hater to my list now 😌 Vanmam Kakkapadum. #KaranJohar — A. (@ursavian) July 21, 2022

#KaranJohar 🤡 list doesn’t determine the number one actress. #nayanthara is lady super star and will always be the queen of South Indian cinema. Her movie and acting proves that. She doesn’t need to be in anyone’s list for that😏 — Funny Humans (@FunnyHumans1) July 21, 2022

Samantha: Nayanthara is the biggest heroine in the south Karan Johar: Not on my list Everyone to KJO: pic.twitter.com/FmkbnUwRTz — bk. (@NotBobbey) July 21, 2022

Nayanthara has long been regarded as one of the top female Sout actresses. She has frequently appeared on lists of the nation’s highest-paid actors and will be coming up with Shah Rukh Khan in her next.