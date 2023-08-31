Nayanthara Makes Instagram Debut, Drops Powerful Jawan Trailer

Home

Nayanthara Makes Instagram Debut With Sons Uyir & Ulag, Shares Edge-of-The-Seat Jawan Trailer

Nayanthara’s first post on Instagram is a video with her twins, Uyir and Ulag. The three can be seen in white attires as the lady superstar makes a slow-motion walk towards the camera.

Lady Superstar Instagram joins Instagram. (Image Credits: Instagram)

One of the most beloved actresses from the south, Nayanthara chose to stay away from social media. Up till now, fans were getting sneak peeks of the lady superstar’s life from her husband and director Vignesh Sivan’s Instagram handle. However, now, they will get every update directly from the horse’s mouth. Nayanthara has finally made her Instagram debut, and netizens are unable to keep calm after seeing the actress’ first IG post. The actress has revealed the faces of her twin sons – Uyir & Ulag – for the first time.

Nayanthara’s first Insta post is a video of her carrying her sons Uyir and Ulagam as the trio appears in matching white attires and stylish sunglasses. She can be seen doing a slow motion walk towards the camera in the clip captioned “Naan vandhutaen nu sollu… (Tell them I have arrived).” The Darbar actress played the Jailer’s Hukum song in the backdrop to match her sassy vibe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

Reacting to Nayantha’s Instagram debut, Vignesh Shivan commented on the post, “My uyirs welcome to IG.” Several others also flooded the comment section as they welcomed the lady superstar on the photo-sharing app.

Jawan Trailer Launch

Nayanthara will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The makers have unveiled the trailer for the film, and the actress shared the preview on her newly launched Insta handle along with the caption, “My First With My Favvvv @iamsrk…A lot of love, passion, and hard work has gone into making this film. Hope you like it and keep showering the love as always. #JawanTrailer Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.” If the trailer is any hint, Jawan is going to be an edge of the seat thriller with massive twists and jaw-dropping action.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

The diva has been roped in for an action-packed role in Atlee’s directorial and will be seen performing some high-octane stunts in the much-anticipated action thriller. Not just for Nayanthara, but this will also be director Atlee’s first Hindi project.

Prior to this, Nayanthara was absent from the pre-release event of the movie that was conducted in Chennai. The stunner was not available at the event as she was in Kerala at the time to celebrate Onam with her loved ones.

Nayanthara’s Professional Lineup

In addition to Jawan, Nayanthara also has Iraivan, Thani Oruvan 2, and Test in the lineup. Furthermore, she will also lead an untitled venture, called Lady Superstar 75 for now.

