Nayanthara reacts to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram global success: ‘You deserve…’

Nayanthara celebrated Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest success as Maa Inti Bangaaram continues its strong run at the box office. The actress shared a heartfelt message, leaving fans delighted.

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Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu (PC: Twitter)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is enjoying a successful phase both professionally and personally, and her latest film Maa Inti Bangaaram has added another reason to celebrate. The actress has received praise from audiences and industry colleagues after the film opened to impressive box office numbers. Among those cheering for Samantha was Nayanthara, who took to social media to congratulate her friend and fellow star. The sweet exchange between the two actresses quickly caught fans’ attention and became a talking point online.

Nayanthara praises Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram

Nayanthara recently shared the official Maa Inti Bangaaram poster on her Instagram Story after the film’s strong opening at the box office. The actress congratulated Samantha and the entire team behind the film. In her message, Nayanthara wrote, “So happyyy for u sammmm @samantharuthprabhuoffl You deserve all the love n success …bigggg congratulations to the entire team of MIB.” Samantha later reshared the Story and affectionately responded by calling Nayanthara “Darling Nayan”, thanking her for the support.

How much has Maa Inti Bangaaram earned at the box office so far?

Maa Inti Bangaaram got off to a strong start upon its theatrical release on June 19, 2026. According to Sacnilk, the Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer earned around Rs 10.70 crore worldwide on its opening day. The film collected approximately Rs 5.35 crore net in India, while overseas markets contributed significantly to the global total.

As of now (June 21, 2026), the film had reportedly crossed Rs 15 crore net in India and Rs 25 crore globally, indicating a solid opening weekend for the female-led entertainer, as per Sacnilk.

About Maa Inti Bangaaram

Directed by B.V. Nandini Reddy, Maa Inti Bangaaram is a Telugu action-comedy family drama starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu along with Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami, and Sreemukh. The film marks an important project for the actress as it is produced under her own banner, Tralala Moving Pictures. The story follows a woman with a mysterious past who tries to find her place within a traditional family. As unexpected challenges emerge, she is forced to confront her past while protecting the people she cares about. The film combines action, humour, family emotions and drama, making it a must watch for movie lovers.

Since its release, the movie has received praise from many viewers for its entertainment value and Samantha’s performance.