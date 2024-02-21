Home

Nayanthara Stuns in Lemon Yellow Silk Saree as She Wins ‘Best Actress’ Award at DPIFF 2024 – WATCH

Nayanthara, who won the 'Best Actress' award at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024, made heads turn with her stunning appearance in a yellow silk saree on red carpet - Watch viral video

Dadasahab Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 took place in Mumbai on Tuesday. The star-studded award night was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Rani Mukherjee, Kareena Kapoor Khan and many more. And guess who made many heads turn with her appearance on the red carpet? Nayanthara! One of the most in-demand actresses in the industry down South. Wearing a lemon-yellow silk saree, the ‘Jawan‘ actress was a sight to behold. She flashed her smile for the photographers and struck an ideal balance between charm and grace.

Nayanthara Amazes in Silk Saree at DPIFF 2024:

Lady Superstar Nayanthara in Saree with Sleevless Blouse Looks 🥵💛💯#Nayanthara 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VLrVEkZURg — Shruti🦋 (@Shruthiey) February 21, 2024

Nayanthara’s appearance at the Dadasahab Phalke Awards took everyone by surprise. Her fans were certainly excited to see her in Mumbai. They dropped hearts and fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “So Beautiful So Elegant Just Looking Like A Wow 🔥❤️ (sic).” Another user wrote, “Absolutely beautiful and gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (sic).” The third person wrote, “Lady Superstar Nayanthara in Saree with Sleevless Blouse Looks 🥵💛💯 (sic).

Nayanthara was also the recipient of the Dadasahab Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024’s Best Actor (Female) Award. You’ll be fascinated to know that Nayanthara’s ‘Jawan‘ co-star, Shah Rukh Khan, gave her the award, and well internet cannot keep calm! Their fans dropped fire emojis as SRK and Nayanthara reunited after a significant gap.

Nayanthara Wins ‘Best Actress’ For Jawan:

With Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara made her Bollywood debut earlier in the year. The Atlee-directed movie brought in over Rs 1000 crore worldwide and was well-received by critics.

The actress recently made news after it was claimed that her movie Annapoorni offended Hindu sensibilities. The movie that was available on Netflix has already been taken down. The actress apologized afterwards.

