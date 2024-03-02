Home

Nayanthara Unfollows Husband Vignesh Shivan on Instagram Amid Cryptic Post: ‘I Got This…’

According to a viral post on Reddit, Nayanthara has allegedly stopped following her husband Vignesh Shivan on Instagram. Additionally, she has posted a cryptic message on her story.

In a surprising event, South superstar Nayanthara has reportedly “unfollowed” her husband filmmaker Vignesh Shivan on Instagram, as per a Reddit poster, which is now doing rounds on the internet. However, what has caught more attention is Nayanthara’s cryptic post which she shared on her Instagram. Now, fans are wondering whether everything between the couple is okay or not.

The actress shared the cryptic post on her Instagram stories which read, “She’s gonna forever say ‘I got this’ even with tears in her eyes.” However, it still remains unclear whether the couple followed each other earlier or not. Despite Nayanthara potentially unfollowing Vignesh on Instagram, their pictures continue to be visible on her profile.

Take a look at the post here:

Recently, Nayanthara posted a black and white photo on her Instagram stories, featuring herself standing next to Vignesh, who has his arms around her. Although Nayanthara didn’t add any text, she included Prateek Kuhad’s song “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” in her story. Back on Valentine’s Day, Nayanthara shared a post which she dedicated to her husband. The picture featured Nayanthara giving a forehead kiss to Vignesh. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “I love you more than you could ever know, More than I could ever say, But I hope to show you every day. Happy Valentine’s Day my Forever. 10 years of pure love and blessings.”

About Nayanthara and Vignesh’s Relationship:

The couple tied the knot on June 09 last year in a grand wedding. However, only close friends and family were invited to the event which took place at Mahabalipuram, outside of Chennai. Famous faces such as Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith Kumar, and Vijay Sethupathi attended their fairytale wedding.

Coming to Nayanthara’s work front, the actress made her Bollywood debut earlier this year with Jawan. The movie was helmed by Atlee and received massive appreciation from the audience. As a result, the movie crossed more than Rs 1000 crore globally.

