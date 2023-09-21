Nayanthara Upset With Atlee After Her Role was Cut in Jawan?

Home

According to sources, Nayanthara is upset with Atlee as her role was sidelined in Jawan despite being the leading lady of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

After ruling the South film industry for years, Nayanthara recently made a powerful debut in Bollywood with Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. After such an overwhelming response from across the country, it was assumed that the actress would be signing a large number of B-town movies next. However, if a Hindustan Times report is to be believed, industry insiders claim that the actress has not been reading any scripts at the moment. It seems like all is not well between the Lady Superstar and the Bigil director. In fact, the diva is believed to be extremely upset with Atlee, and here is the reason.

As per sources, Nayanthara is angry with Atlee after her role in Jawan was cut despite being the leading lady of the movie. Meanwhile, Deepika’s Padukone character which was just a cameo in the film was significantly hyped instead. It is being further claimed that Jawan was made to seem like an SRK-Deepika movie.

It might also be noted here that Nayanthara was absent from the entire promotion of the movie. Additionally, she also failed to attend the success meet of the film held in Mumbai last week. Clearing the air on this, the sources said that the Lady Superstar never goes to the events of her films. The actress follows a strict no-promotion policy for her films as she has suffered from unpleasant experiences in the past when she was misquoted. As a matter of fact, a clause regarding this is believed to be present in all her film contracts.

Jawan’s Massive Box Office Success

Jawan continues to take the box office by storm. The action thriller has already minted around Rs 900 crore in the global market, earning Rs 500 crore in India alone. The Hindi version of the movie is most likely to become one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films ever. Now, only time will tell if Jawan’s triumph manages to translate into Nayanthara’s successful inning in Bollywood.

What’s Next For Nayanthara?

Following Jawan, Nayanthara will share screen space with R Madhavan and Siddharth in a forthcoming thriller, Test. She further has Iraivan, and Thani Oruvan 2 opposite Jayam Ravi in her kitty. The actress also has Dude Vicky’s Mannangatti Since 1960 in the making.

