Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Independence Day In Spain: Newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are currently in Spain for a romantic vacation and the filmmaker has been sharing a glimpse of their holiday on social media. On Monday, August 15, the celebrity couple celebrated India’s 75th Independence Day in Spain. To mark Independence Day, the duo held the national Indian flag high. Taking to Instagram, Vignesh shared a video where he and Nayanthara can be seen holding the national flag high in their hands and walking the streets of Spain. In the later part of the video, they pose with the flag with smiles on their face. Vignesh also dropped some photos of them holding the tricolour.Also Read - Angry Nayanthara Fans Slam Karan Johar on Twitter After 'Disrespecting' Her on Koffee With Karan 7

Sharing a video, he wrote, “75 years of independence! Happy Independence Day to all brothers & sisters ! All the Indians across the globe! Let’s celebrate this day with a lot of pride and happiness ! For being an Indian citizen we all should feel blessed! The most free , safest , democratic , secured and happy home in the world is our country ! #ProudIndian #75thindependenceday #75yearsofindependence #India (sic).”

In another post, he shared some photos of the duo holding tricolour and wrote: “Namma Kodi . Spain engum (sic).”

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Celebrate Independence Day In Spain

After hectic work for the past couple of months, the two jetted off for a relaxing holiday in Barcelona, Spain. According to reports, this is their second honeymoon after their wedding in June.

The doting husband Vignesh Shivan has been sharing a series of photos with his wife Nayanthara from their vacation.

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Get Romantic In Spain

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony on June 9,2022 after dating for seven years. The couple’s wedding was a gala event with noted celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, AR Rahman, Suriya and Jyotika.