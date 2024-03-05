Home

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Clear Their ‘Rough Patch’, Days After She Unfollows Her Husband On Instagram

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been making headlines since the diva shared a cryptic post regarding to a 'rough patch' between the couple. However, it is now clear that the duo have sorted out their quarrels.

Chennai: Nayanthara, who is an actor by profession, recently made the headlines for reportedly unfollowing her husband on Instagram handle. However, it got the fans worried that Nayanthara might be in some sought of disparity with her husband, Vignesh Shivan. It is to be noted that speculations arose that the couple might have had a heated argument. For the unversed, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were in a relationship for more than 10 years. Now a news report claimed by The Hindustan Times confirms that the couple has settled everything between them. Read alone.

What Exactly Happened Between Nayanthara and Vignesh? Here’s What We Know!

The rumours started to arise when Nayanthara shared a cryptic post on Instagram that read, “She’s gonna forever say ‘I got this’ even with tears in her eyes (sic).” However, as soon as The Annapoorani shared the post on her social media, Vignesh Shivan on the other hand ended the rumours and shared a photo of Nayanthara’s make-up brand, becoming a title sponsor for an award show.

A new article published by The Hindustan Times claimed, ““Contrary to the reports, the couple is not going through a tough time. Instead, they are going strong, and enjoying as well as cherishing every moment spent with their kids — Uyir and Ulagam, who have brought them closer in so many ways (sic).” A source close to the media house reported.

Did Nayanthara Unfollow Vignesh? Here’s What We Know!

The report from the media house further read, “It’s true that Vignesh was removed from her follower list, and the reason behind it is very convoluted. Some people believe that they are planning to launch a joint product together, and the step was to create a pre-buzz about it. While some believe that there was a technical glitch due to which he was removed from her follower list. She followed him back as soon as she got to know about the growing buzz, and connotation around it (sic)”.

Looking at their marriage, the source informed the media house that the couple is now in a “happy space”. The source revealed, “They have been together for a while, and are really enjoying this phase as a husband and wife as well as parents. That’s one of the reasons they are not taking a lot of projects in hand and want to be with their kids at the moment (sic)”.

‘People Will Be Cautious’ About Nayanthara-Vignesh’s Rough Patch

The insider further revealed, “There is no denying that the separation rumours have got everyone worried. They are going strong, but people will be looking at their moves and posts, looking for hints. So, they will be cautious about it as well (sic).”

Take a look at Vignesh Shivan’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

Nayanthara’s Relationship with Vignesh Shivan

For the unversed, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were in a relationship for close to 10 years. The couple tied the knot on June 9, 2022. The couple planned a private wedding ceremony in Mahabalipuram, located on the outskirts of Chennai. The wedding ceremony was attended by many popular celebrities like Shah Rukh, Vijay Sethupathi and others.

