Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Celebrate Twins Uyir-Ulga's 1st Birthday

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Make For Happy Parents As They Celebrate Uyir-Ulag’s 1st Birthday

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently flew to Malaysia with their loved ones to celebrate their twin boys Uyir and Ulag's first birthday.

Nayanthara's twin boys turn 1.

Aside from being prominent names in the South film industry, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are also proud parents to two twin boys, Uyir and Ulag, who turned one year old on September 26. In order to mark the special occasion, the power couple flew to Malaysia with their loved ones. Recently, the filmmaker treated the netizens with an insight into the lovely birthday celebration in Kuala Lumpur. The photo dropped by Vignesh Shivan on his official Instagram handle shows the happy parents holding their little bundles of joy in their arms.

A Sneak Peek Into Uyir And Ulag’s Birthday Celebration

Lady Superstar Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Uyir, and Ulag can be seen twinning in white for the 1st birthday celebration of their twins. As the entire family is gathered around for a group photo, we can see the forest and animal-themed cakes for the birthday boys, along with blue and white balloons decorated in the room. The table also has cupcakes and other desserts.

The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal maker took to his Instagram handle and dropped the cute photograph along with the caption, “That was a dreamy birthday @gtholidays.in you are amazing in giving us the right spot for every special occasion. This palace @stregiskl was the ideal spot for our special day! Thank you. Thank you for all the lovely arrangements on top of it! You are our one-stop shop for any of our travel plans.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)



Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Embrace Parenthood

The Lady Superstar and the director took everyone by surprise when they announced the arrival of their twin sons, Uyir and Ulag.

For those who do not know, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married back in June 2022 after being in a live-in relationship for years. Just four months after their wedding the two embraced parenthood. Refreshing your memory, an inquiry was conducted into the legality of the surrogacy of the twins. However, later the panel found that the couple had registered their marriage back in 2016 and followed all the required norms as per the law.

On the professional front, Nayanthara’s lineup includes R Madhavan Test, Jayam Ravi-led Thani Oruvan 2 and Mannangatti Since 1960.

