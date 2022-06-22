Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Thailand Honeymoon: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan once again treated their fans as the couple shred another adorable post from their Thailand honeymoon. Nayanthara and Vignesh posed for sun-kissed pictures while they unwrapped their Thailand trip as newlyweds. Nayanthara’s heart-melting romantic picture with Vignesh posted by the latter on his Instagram handle is already breaking the internet. Vignesh while sharing their fresh honeymoon photos simply dropped a red heart, a lovestruck and a love emoticon. Vignesh added hashtags to his picture with wife Nayanthara as he wrote in his Instagram post “unwrap the world”, “vacation” and “unwrap Thailand”.Also Read - Deepika Padukone to Star in SRK-Nayanthara's Jawan? Netizens Rejoice: 'Mass And Class'

Check out this post shared by Vignesh on his Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

Nayanthara-Vignesh Unwrap Honeymoon

Naynathara and Vignesh’s selfie featured a sun-kissed picture of the couple and the second image had them pose in front of a garden area. Nayanthara looked ravishing in the selfie as she wore a black denim jacket and high-rise jeans. Vignesh captioned his post as, “❤️😍🥰 @thesiamhotel @pickyourtrail @pickyourtrail @thesiamhotel#unwraptheworld #pickyourtrail #unwrapthailand #thesiam #thesiamhotel #vacation.” Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot on June 9 at a private resort in Mahabalipuram, near Chennai. Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith, were the attendees at the power couple’s wedding ceremony. Also Read - Newlyweds Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Arrive in Kochi to Spend Time With Former’s Family - See Viral Pics

Nayanthara would next be seen in Atlee’s action-thriller Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Priyamani.



