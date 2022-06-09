Nayanthara – Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Photo: South sensation Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are officially married as they tied the knot today, June 9 at Mahabalipuram’s Sheraton Park. The first picture from the wedding is out and you will be glad to know that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has headed to Chennai for the nuptials. SRK’s manager has shared Shah Rukh Khan’s look from Nayanthara’s wedding. King Khan looks dapper in a beige bandh gala suit with a white shirt and black trousers. His photos were taken from the wedding venue. For the unversed, Nayanthara is making her Bollywood debut with Jawan, which is being directed by Atlee. The caption reads, “For Nayanthara’s Special Day (sic).”Also Read - Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Share Excitement on Wedding Day, Filmmaker Says ‘Excited to See u Walking Up The Aisle’ – PICS

Shah Rukh Khan at Nayanthara – Vignesh Shivan’s wedding:

Superstar Rajinikanth and filmmaker Boney Kapoor have also arrived for Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding in Mahabalipuram.

Nayanthara and Vignesh have penned heartfelt notes and dedicated them to each other ahead of their wedding. The couple, who have been dating since 2015, are now man and wife.