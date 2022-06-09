Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Wedding: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan exchanged vows in Chennai on Thursday. The filmmaker shared a glimpse of their dreamy wedding pictures. on social media. The two were a vision to behold as husband and wife. The pictures exuded nothing but love and joy from their traditional and grand wedding ceremony. Celebrities like Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, and Vijay were among the celebrities who attended their wedding. Many celebrities greeted the newlyweds on social media after the wedding, including stars Katrina Kaif and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.Also Read - Fact Check: Here’s What We Know About Nayanthara’s Leaked Bridal Look

Bollywood leading lady Katrina Kaif congratulated the newlyweds with a sweet wish as she shared a picture from the wedding on Instagram. The caption read, "Sending you lots of love Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan. Congratulations."

Katrina Kaif’s wish for the newlyweds

Also Read - Vicky Kaushal Recreates The Punjaabban Song With Best Pal Amritpal Bindra, Katrina Kaif Reacts

Samantha, who was reportedly unable to attend Nayanthara and Vignesh’s wedding ceremony in Chennai due to filming her next Telegu film Kushi, expressed her love for the couple on social media. She wrote, “Wishing this beautiful couple a blessed married life.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s wish for the newlyweds

Pooja Hegde not only congratulated the newlyweds on Instagram Stories but also called Nayanthara, the most stunning bride. She added, ” Congratulations to you two,” sharing the filmmaker’s post.

Pooja Hegde’s wish for the newlyweds

On social media, Actors Manjima Mohan, Aishwarya Rajesh, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Durga Krishna Sona Nair among others wished Nayanthara and Vignesh well.

On the sets of Vignesh Shivan’s directorial success, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, the Kollywood couple met for the first time. They got close quickly and have been dropping their mushy photos on social media ever since.

Congratulations to Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan as they embark on this new journey!