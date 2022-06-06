Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding to Telecast on Netflix: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and his actor son Udhayanidhi Stalin, to invite him on their grand wedding. Kollywood and Tollywood bigwigs like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Ajith, Suriya, Karthi, and Vijay Sethupathi are expected to grace Nayanthara-Vignesh wedding event. According to a News 18 report the wedding ceremony of the actor-filmmaker couple will be streaming on an OTT platform. Nayanthara and Vignesh’s marriage ceremony has been bought by Netflix according to the News 18 report.Also Read - Jawan: Samantha Prabhu Opted Out of Shah Rukh Khan Actioner Because of Naga Chaitanya?

Check out this post by Vignesh on his Instagram handle:

Nayanthara Wedding to be Filmed by Gautam Menon?

Nayanthara-Vignesh wedding will reportedly be filmed in a documentary style by Kollywood filmmaker Gautam Menon. This would possibly be the first time an Indian celeb couple’s marriage festivities would be witnessed on a digital streaming platform. Nayanthara or Vignesh, however, have not made any confirmation about the same and it could possibly turn out be a mere speculation coming out of the rumour mills. Nayanthara was earlier trolled for getting married for financial benefits. Nayanthara, who is addressed as Lady Thalaivaa, charges Rs 4-5 Crore per movie. Netizens are wondering the deal between the actor and Netflix for streaming the wedding even before any official announcement. Also Read - Samantha Replaces Nayanthara In Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee's Film Due To Aryan Khan Case? Find Out Here

Nayanthara and Vignesh are expected to tie the knot in a five-star hotel at Mahabalipuram. A News 18 source claims the ceremony is scheduled to take place between 4 am and 7 am. The report also suggests on June 8 evening, a grand reception for South Indian film industry superstars and politicians is scheduled at the same location.

Nayanthara is also paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s directorial Jawan produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

For more updates on Nayanthara-Vignesh wedding, check out this space at India.com.