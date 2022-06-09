Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Wedding day: It’s a big day for Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan as they are all set to tie the knot today, June 9. To mark the day special, Nayanthara and Vignesh have penned heartfelt notes and dedicated them to each other. The couple, who have been dating since 2015, will be marrying at Mahabalipuram’s Sheraton Park today. On June 9 – the day of the wedding, Vignesh Shivan dedicated a special post to his wife-to-be Nayanthara. “Today is June 9th ❤️☺️😍😇 and it’s Nayan’s 💝😇 thanking God , the universe, the Good will from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life !! Every good soul , every good moment , every good coincidence, every good blessing , everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful 😍! I owe it all to the good manifestations & prayers ! Now , It’s all dedicated to the love ❤️ of my life ! #Nayanthara ! My #Thangamey ! Excited to see u walking up the aisle in a few hours ! Praying God for all the goodness ❤️☺️😇😇😇 and looking forward to starting a new chapter officially in front of our beloved family & the best of friends ☺️❤️😇😍” (sic).Also Read - Nayanthara - Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding First Photo: Shah Rukh Khan Looks Dapper in Beige Suit

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s romantic notes on their wedding day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)



Nayanthara, on the other hand, took to her Instagram story to share her wedding day with a ring emoji. She wrote, “June 9… 2.22 with a ring and heart emoji”. Also Read - Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's Wedding to Telecast on OTT Platform Netflix? Fans Guess Deal Amount

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding invitation card goes viral

A day before Nayanthara and Vignesh’s wedding, an invite went viral on social media. “With the blessings of god almighty, our elders and the universe, we cordially invite you to the wedding ceremony of Nayanthara, daughter of Kurian Kodiyattu and Mrs Omana Kurian, and Vignesh Shivan, son of Mr Sivakolundu, and Mrs Meenakumari,” the invitation read. Also Read - Jawan: Samantha Prabhu Opted Out of Shah Rukh Khan Actioner Because of Naga Chaitanya?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nayanthara Team (@nayantharateam)



On March 25 2021, Nayanthara and Vignesh got engaged and posted a photo of Nayanthara flaunting a ring while resting her hand on his chest. He captioned the post, “Viralodu uyir kooda korthu… (sic).”