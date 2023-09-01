Home

Nayanthara-Vijay Sethupathi’s Romantic Films to Watch Before Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

Jawan co-stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi's romantic films that every movie buff must watch before Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action-thriller.

Nayanthara-Vijay Sethupathi’s Popular Tamil Films: Nayanthara’s action-packed avatar in Shah Rukh Khan’s action-thriller Jawan is being appreciated by movie buffs. The actress popularly known as Lady Thalaivi (Boss) in Tamil film industry, is making her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh in his upcoming vigilante actioner. The film also marks the theatrical Hindi movie debut of Vijay Sethupathi and filmmaker Atlee. Vijay was previously seen in Shahid Kapoor’s thriller series Farzi. He has earlier worked in three popular films with Nayanthara. The duo have a huge fan base among Tamil film audiences because of their acting prowess. A glimpse at the former collaborations of Nayanthara-Vijay to watch before Jawan.

NAANUM ROWDY DHAAN

The romantic-action-comedy starring Nayanthara and Vijay got decent reviews from critics. Vijay’s ability to combine rowdiness, rage and fierceness with innocence, vulnerability and tenderness makes Naanum Rowdy Dhaan a must-watch for cinephiles. Nayanthara’s charm, charisma and magnificent persona amicably complements Vijay in the Vignesh Shivan directorial. Vignesh has great professional rapport with his wife and Vijay.

IMAIKAA NODIGAL

Vijay and Nayanthara worked in the action-thriller directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu. The film also has filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in a crucial role. The film also stars Atharvaa and Raashii Khanna. The latter won accolades for her performance in Shahid Kapoor starrer Farzi, also starring Vijay. Imaikaa Nodigal is a psychological suspense film is about a serial killer who is wreaking havoc in Bengaluru. Vijay ppalys Nayanthara’s husband who portrays a senior police officer in search of the serial-killer. Anurag Kashyap plays a negative role in the movie much like his unique cinema based on dark themes.

KAATHUVAAKULA RENDU KAADHAL

The Tamil romantic comedy sets the audiences for a roller-coaster ride with its crazy plot. The film revolves around a man who is desperate to find true love. Rambo, played by Vijay Sethupathi falls in love with two women – Kanmani Ganguly and Khatija Begum portrayed by Nayanthara and Samantha Prabhu respectively.

