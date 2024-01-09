Nayanthara’s Annapoorani Movie Lands In Legal Trouble For Allegedly Hurting ‘Hindu Sentiments’ And Promoting ‘Love Jihad’

Home

Recently released on OTT platform 'Annapoorani The Goddess of Food' starring Nayanthara and Jai, faces legal notice for allegedly hurting 'Hindu sentiments' Read along.

The movie ‘Annapoorani'(The Goddess of Food) starring Nayanthara and Jai has sparked controversy for reportedly offending religious feelings and endorsing ‘Love Jihad’. The film is receiving criticism for allegedly featuring a contentious statement about Lord Ram. A social activist named Ramesh Solanki filed an FIR in Mumbai regarding this issue.

Starring Nayanthara and Jai in the leading roles, ‘Annapoorani ‘ is available on OTT giant Netflix. The film was directed by Nilesh Krishnaa. Ramesh expressed his concerns about the movie and also lodged a police complaint, alleging that it ‘promoted Love Jihad’ and offended ‘Hindu sentiments’.

Annapoorani Cast Gets Legal Notice For Hurting Hindu Sentiments

The social activist also shared scanned copies of the letter, written to the Senior Police Inspector of Mumbai, awaring him of the situation portrayed in the movie. The complaint stated the names of Nayanthara, Jai, Nilesh, as well as producers Jatin Sethi, R Ravindran, and Punit Goenka, Zee Studios Chief Business Officer Shariq Patel, and Netflix India’s head, Monika Shergill.

Solanki wrote, “I have filed complain against #AntiHinduZee and #AntiHinduNetflix. At a time when the whole world is rejoicing in anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha of Bhagwan Shri Ram Mandir, this anti-Hindu film Annapoorani has been released on Netflix, produced by Zee Studios, Naad Studios and Trident Arts (sic).”

Here’s a tweet posted by Ramesh Solanki:

I have filed complain against #AntiHinduZee and #AntiHinduNetflix At a time when the whole world is rejoicing in anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha of Bhagwan Shri Ram Mandir, this anti-Hindu film Annapoorani has been released on Netflix, produced by Zee Studios, Naad Sstudios… pic.twitter.com/zM0drX4LMR — Ramesh Solanki🇮🇳 (@Rajput_Ramesh) January 6, 2024

He further added, “A daughter of Hindu poojari, offers Namaz to cook Biryani. Love Jihad is promoted in this Film. Farhan (Actor) persuades the actress to eat meat saying that Bhagwan Shri Ram was also a meat eater. Netflix India and ZeeStudios have deliberately made this film and released around the Pran Pratishtha ceremony to hurt Hindu sentiments (sic).”

About Annapoorani- ‘The Goddess of Food’

‘Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food’ stars Nayanthara in the role of an aspiring chef who defies her mother’s warnings to join the reality show ‘India’s Best Chef’. The film, produced by Jatin Sethi and R Ravindran, also includes Jai, Sathyaraj, Redin Kingsley, Suresh Chakravarthy, Renuka, and KS Ravikumar. Nayanthara received a special training session from a professional chef for portraying the role of Annapoorani, and the movie also stars Jai. They were last seen together in their 2013 film ‘Raja Rani’.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.