The most-talked star couple in south Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan is making headlines ever since Vignesh wished his future mother-in-law on Instagram. He left everyone surprised as he wished Nayanthara’s mother. He wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to you Mrs. Kurian… you’ve done a good job bringing up such a beautiful child.” Vignesh Shivan’s post for his to-be mum in law is winning hearts. However, social media is a place where one will also find haters. Also Read - Naagin 4: Rashami Desai to Play Shalaka - Brinda's New Enemy, And Not Nayantara

One of the users commented in an indecent manner and wrote go and wish his mother first. To which Vignesh Shivan savagely gave back to the troll. The director sarcastically replied, “I wished bro..happy mother’s day to you too…she has given birth to such a nice kind hearted person like you..God Bless her J’. Also Read - Rajinikanth's Next Film Not Called Thalaivar 168? Check Out New Name of Siruthai Siva-Directorial

Check the post here:

Vignesh also shared a few photos of him with his mother along with a message that read, “Happy Mother’s Day… our access to God everyday … the most selfless characters in our lives ! May They always be blessed with the best of everything!.”

Vignesh also wished Nayanthara in a mushy post. He has virtually announced that both of them are serious about each other and will become one family soon. He called her the “mother of his future children”.



Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara’s love story started during the shooting of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. They are currently working together on Netrikann, produced by Vignesh Shivan.