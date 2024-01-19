Home

Nayanthara’s First Statement on Annapoorani Controversy: ‘Didn’t Expect Removal of a Censored Film’

Nayanthara took to her social media accounts to drop a long note explaining the real spirit of her film 'Annapoorani' and how it was taken down after a legit CBFC screening and certificate.

Nayanthara's first statement on the Annapoorani controversy

Chennai: Days after her film ‘Annapoprani’ was taken down from Netflix, actor Nayanthara wrote an official statement on the whole controversy surrounding the film. She released a long note on Friday morning on social media and talked about how all she wanted was to spread the message of equality, love, positivity and inspiration. However, Nayanthara mentioned that ‘Annapoorani‘ was first screened in theatres and was certified by the CBFC before it went ahead with its OTT premiere.

She began her note with: “I am writing this note with a heavy heart and a genuine desire to address the recent turn of events concerning our film, ‘Annapoorani’. Crafting ‘Annapoorni’ was not just a cinematic endeavor but a heartfelt pursuit of inspiring resilience and instilling the spirit of never giving up. It aimed to mirror life’s journey, where we learn that obstacles can be overcome with sheer willpower (sic).”

‘Being someone who wholely believes in God…’: Nayanthara on the Annapoorani controversy

Nayanthara highlighted how she believes in the faith she follows and tried to remind all about her visits to temples. The actor said hurting the sentiments of the Hindus would be the last thing on her mind considering she is a practising Hindu herself. “In our sincere attempt to share a positive message, we may have inadvertently caused hurt. We did not expect the removal of a censored film, previously showcased in theatres, from the OTT platform. My team and I never intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments and we understand the gravity of this issue. Being someone who wholely believes in God and frequently visits temples across the country, it is the last thing I would intentionally do. To those whose feelings we’ve touched, I extend my sincere & heartfelt apologies,” she went on.

The Jawan actor further talked about the real intention of ‘Annapoorani’. Nayanthara said she and the whole team of the film were focussing on ‘uplifting and inspiring’ via this story and the intention was not to cause ‘any distress’. She apologised to those whose lives have been affected and tried to make everyone remember that she has only spread positivity with her work in the movies so far. Scroll back and read her entire statement above.

Annapoorani controversy explained

In the movie Annapoorani, directed by Nilesh Krishnaa, also starring Jai and Sathyaraj among others, a young woman pursues her dreams to become India’s best chef despite her family’s disapproval. She fights a patriarchal setup and workplace politics to achieve her dreams. Even when she meets with a big accident, she finds the courage to discover more strength and moves towards her goals.

The scene which led to the removal of the film from Netflix included Nayanthara’s character Annapoorani being told by a friend to not think about working with non-vegetarian food while performing her duties as a chef. He tells her that even Lord Ram and Laxman would have eaten animals during their long 14 years of exile and therefore, she shouldn’t fear doing the right thing for her career. A section of the film found this scene objectionable and wrote to various authorities to take down the film from the streaming platform. An FIR was lodged in South Mumbai alleging that the film demeans Lord Ram and it was an intentional effort to hurt the sentiments of His followers. Following this, Zee Studios wrote an official letter, apologising for unintentionally causing hurt to the sentiments of people. The letter, addressed to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, stated that Annapoorani would be removed from Netflix until the objectionable content is edited out from the narrative.

Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.