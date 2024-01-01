Home

Nazila Sitaishi Urges Audience Not To Spread Hate Against Bigg Boss Contestant Munawar Faruqui Adds, ‘He Will Face Consequences’

Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi went live on Sunday and urged the viewers not to spread negative comments about him on the internet. Read along to find out.

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui’s ex-girlfriend, Nazila Sitaishi, went live on her Instagram account on Sunday and appealed to everyone to refrain from spreading negativity on social media. She emphasised the need for Munawar to openly address the past events between them and urged people not to engage in any form of hate speech or online abuse. Take a look at Nazila’s humble request urged to the audience.

Nazila Sitaishi Breaks Silence Over Munawar’s Multiple Relationship

As reported by Times Now Nazila stated, “I encourage everyone to let go of the past events. I want M (Munawar Faruqui) to explain everything that transpired. It’s important that we do not propagate hate towards anyone, even if they are at fault. We need to be mindful of our words as we cannot predict how they may impact others. This applies to everyone (sic). ”

She further added, “It’s crucial not to spread hate or mistreat anyone. Whatever a person does, they will face the consequences. Over time, everything falls into place, and we should refrain from tarnishing our reputation by abusing others (sic).”

These statements come after Nazila disclosed that she was unaware of Munawar’s involvement with Ayesha Khan. She clarified that he had severed ties with the comedian and highlighted the involvement of “many other girls” in the situation.

Nazila revealed that she did not know about Ayesha and Munawar being in a relationship. She said, “I was fed a completely different narrative and led to believe that I was the only woman in his life, the only one he loved. However, that was not the truth, and there were numerous other girls involved that I prefer not to discuss (sic).”

Nazila added that if Ayesha was the sole person involved in this, she would have considered forgiving, but she didn’t. She stated, “I hope people were aware of what transpired off-camera, but it’s evident they aren’t. I want them to stop paying attention. After watching today’s episode, I want to make it clear that I have no association with Munawar (sic).”

Nazila Sitaishi Emotionally Breaks Down On Instagram Live

In recent time Nazila went live on Instagram to expose his ex-boyfriend of allegedly ‘double-timing’ with her and Ayesha. While going live on the social media platform, she couldn’t control her tears and was devasted to know about Munawar’s hideous act. Here’s a video of her on X (Formerly known as Twitter) posted by Bigg Boss_Tak. Watch Video.

🚨 BREAKING! Nazila Sitaishi said whatever Munawar said in his explanation is untrue. He said a bunch of lies. This is not only about Ayesha Khan, there are other women also involved. Means he multi-dated and cheated. She doesn’t want to associate anymore with Munawar. She was in… pic.twitter.com/a8N6DN22qY — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 18, 2023

Munawar Faruqui’s Equation With Nazila Sitaishi

Munawar Faruqui was previously in a relationship with Nazila. However, when Ayesha Khan entered the Bigg Boss 17 house in December 2023, she surprised everyone by claiming that the comedian was ‘double-dating’ her.

