Home

Entertainment

Nazila Sitanshi Ends Ties With Bigg Boss 17 Contestant Munawar Faruqui: ‘He Multi-Dated And Cheated…’ – WATCH Viral Video

Nazila Sitanshi Ends Ties With Bigg Boss 17 Contestant Munawar Faruqui: ‘He Multi-Dated And Cheated…’ – WATCH Viral Video

Bigg Boss contestant Munawar Faruqui landed in deep trouble, when his NOW ex-girlfriend, Nazila Sitanshi went live on Instagram to make shocking revelations about their relationship.

Nazila Sitanshi Ends Ties With Bigg Boss 17 Contestant Munawar Faruqui: 'He Multi-Dated And Cheated...' - WATCH Viral Video

Bigg Boss 17: In a surprising twist, Munawar Faruqui’s ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitanshi has made some shocking revelations about the comedian. Munawar is currently a title contender in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Nazila went live on her Instagram on Monday and discussed Ayesha Khan’s allegations. For the unversed, Ayesha, a recent wild card entry on Bigg Boss, claimed that Munawar was ‘double-timing’ with her while dating Nazila. In response to Ayesha’s claims, Nazila stated that she had no knowledge of her relationship with Munawar. Nazila also clarified that she is no longer involved with the comedian.

Trending Now

Nazila Sitanshi Accuses Munawar Faruqui of Cheating

Nazila went live on her Instagram following Ayesha’s shocking statements about Munawar and her relationship. She said, “I was told a completely different story and made to believe that I was the only woman in his life, the only one he loved. But that was not true, and there were many other girls involved that I prefer not to discuss.”

You may like to read

Nazalia further clarified that if it was only Ayesha, I might have considered forgiving him. She said, “I wish people were aware of what transpired off-camera, but it’s evident that they are not, and I want them to stop paying attention. After watching today’s episode, I want nothing to do with Munawar”.

Nazila Sitanshi Breaks Down on Instagram LIVE:

🚨 BREAKING! Nazila Sitaishi said whatever Munawar said in his explanation is untrue. He said a bunch of lies. This is not only about Ayesha Khan, there are other women also involved. Means he multi-dated and cheated. She doesn’t want to associate anymore with Munawar. She was in… pic.twitter.com/a8N6DN22qY — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 18, 2023

During the live session, Nazila also ended her connections with Munawar Faruqui and expressed her desire to never talk about him again. She stated, “I chose to remain silent to see what he had to say and how he would justify the situation. It was all just a bunch of lies, and I am unsatisfied with it all. I don’t feel the need to justify myself to anyone, and I didn’t even want to go live, but things have escalated to the point where I had to come on live and share my side of the story once. This is my truth, and I don’t need to prove it to anyone. This will be the last time I address this. I will never acknowledge this in my life. I want nothing to do with this person or situation.”

“It’s unfortunate that these matters have become public. People are discussing them publicly, making a mockery of my personal life, things they know nothing about, hurling abuse at me in comments and on Twitter, and sharing fake videos. I find no enjoyment in any of this, ” she concluded.

Munawar and Nazila have both been candid about their personal lives and have been open about their relationships on social media. However, they have not addressed any rumors or speculations about their dating past.

What are your thoughts about Nazila’s take on Munawar? Watch this space to get more updates on the latest season of Bigg Boss 17.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.